Melvin Realty Co.

Having lived and worked in Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina for 22 years, I understand what makes our community and the people who call it home so special. From the Freedom Balloon Fest to the unique name and charm of Fuquay-Varina and the neighborly feel of Southern Wake County, this is a special place that I am proud to call home.

That’s what it takes to truly be a local real estate expert. Not just expertise in negotiation and marketing, but a love and understanding of our community and the people who live here. That’s just one reason to choose me to stand by your side – and it’s the foundation of everything I do.